BREAKING NEWS: Red Apple Fire Update

RED APPLE FIRE

Status Update – Wednesday, July 15 @ 8:55 a.m.

– Fire was first reported in a canal adjacent to U.S. Highway 2 near Monitor at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12

– Fire is currently burning in the area of Burch Mountain and primarily moving to the north

– Fire is estimated at 9,000 acres and is burning in dry grass, brush and sparse timber

– Fire is currently listed at ten percent (10%) contained

– Level 3 (Leave Now!) evacuation notices have been issued for Warner Canyon and all homes on the east side of Burch Mountain Road, including Ohme Garden Road

– Level 2 (Be Ready) evacuation notices have been issued for all homes north of American Fruit Road and north of Easy Street to U.S. Highway 2 and Burch Mountain Road, as well as Nahahum Canyon, Swakane Canyon and all homes

– Level 1 (Fire Advisory) evacuation notices have been issued for south of American Fruit Road and Easy Street from Burch Mountain Road to U.S. Highway 2

– U.S. Highway 97A between mileposts 201.6 and 205.9 has been reduced to one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic with a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays

– All roads near to and within all evacuation zones should be considered closed to thru traffic by the general public and avoided due to fire activity

– Chelan County Commissioners office has declared a State Of Emergency to provide financial resources necessary for immediate assistance

– A Type 1 Incident Management Team is overseeing firefighting operations- Approximately 300 personnel are assigned to the fire with various apparatus

– Aerial suppression is ongoing, including from multiple fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Residents in the Wenatchee Valley should be aware of low-flying aircraft, especially near the south end bridges and the Columbia River where water procurements are frequent.

– Over 1,000 homes are threatened

– No homes are known damaged or destroyed, however, according to officials with the Chelan County Commissioners’ Office, several outbuildings have been destroyed or damaged

– No injuries reported

– Cause is unknown. A warrant has been issued by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office to a residence near the fire’s ignition point as part of the investigation. Arson is not suspected but not being ruled out at this time.

-The Red Cross has established a shelter at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at the corner of Fifth Street and Western Avenue in Wenatchee

– The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is assisting with the pets of those who have been displaced from their homes due to a Level 3 notice. Contact them at 509-662-9577 if you need help.

– Keep checking this post on Facebook, online at www.koho101.com and listen to KOHO 101.1 for further updates on this developing situation.