BREAKING NEWS: Batterman Fire Update

Photo courtesy Douglas County Sheriff’s Office



BATTERMAN FIRE

Status Update – Friday, July 9 @ 8:50 a.m.

– Fire is burning in sagebrush and dry vegetation on the southern edge of the Waterville Plateau in Douglas County

– Fire was first reported at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th near Pangborn Airport

– Fire is now estimated at 14,100 acres in size and 80 percent containment

– Level 1 evacuation notices in place for the area from Moses Stool to Rock Island Grade Road to State Route 28. and the north side of Batterman Road. Road S SW (Beaver Creek Rd), as well as portions of Road 9 SW, Road 9.5 SW, Road R SW and entire Palisades area

– Rock Island Grade to Moses Stool is closed

– State mobilization was authorized at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th

– Type 2 Northwest Incident Management Team 12 is currently managing the fire

– Crews and apparatus from Douglas County Fire Districts 1 & 2, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are currently working the blaze

– 255 personnel assigned to fire, including five (5) hand crews

– 21 engines, three (3) water tenders and three (3) dozers are on scene

– Aerial suppression is not being utilized at this time

– Fire is threatening homes, infrastructure and farmland

– No structure loss or damage has been reported

– No injuries reported

– Cause is unknown

