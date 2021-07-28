 Skip to content

BBQ Moink Balls

July 28, 2021 |

Meatballs for the Moo and Bacon for the Oink!

  • Make you favorite meatballs or use frozen.
  • Wrap in bacon and secure with a toothpick. (Caution be sure to remove toothpicks before serving)  
  • You may want to par cook the bacon to if you like it crispy.
  • Set smoker or oven to 350 degrees and cook to 155 degrees internal temp.
  • Warm a couple cups of BBQ sauce and place in bowl.
  • Dunk the Moink Balls in the sauce to coat them and put back on smoker until they reach 165 degrees internal temp.
  • Serve warm but stand back they will fly off the plate! Make two batches just in case lol.

