BBQ Moink Balls
Meatballs for the Moo and Bacon for the Oink!
- Make you favorite meatballs or use frozen.
- Wrap in bacon and secure with a toothpick. (Caution be sure to remove toothpicks before serving)
- You may want to par cook the bacon to if you like it crispy.
- Set smoker or oven to 350 degrees and cook to 155 degrees internal temp.
- Warm a couple cups of BBQ sauce and place in bowl.
- Dunk the Moink Balls in the sauce to coat them and put back on smoker until they reach 165 degrees internal temp.
- Serve warm but stand back they will fly off the plate! Make two batches just in case lol.