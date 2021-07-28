BBQ Moink Balls

Meatballs for the Moo and Bacon for the Oink!

Make you favorite meatballs or use frozen.

Wrap in bacon and secure with a toothpick. (Caution be sure to remove toothpicks before serving)

You may want to par cook the bacon to if you like it crispy.

Set smoker or oven to 350 degrees and cook to 155 degrees internal temp.

Warm a couple cups of BBQ sauce and place in bowl.

Dunk the Moink Balls in the sauce to coat them and put back on smoker until they reach 165 degrees internal temp.

Serve warm but stand back they will fly off the plate! Make two batches just in case lol.