Smoked BBQ Baked Beans
Delicious!!
- 1 Large 117oz can baked beans
- 1/2 Sleeve beef chorizo (more if desired)
- 1 Medium Onion Finely Diced
- 1 Cup BBQ Sauce
- ½ to 1 Lb Bacon cooked and crumbled
- 2 Tablespoons Favorite BBQ Rub
Directions:
- In a large pot add 2 – 3 Tbs Olive Oil
- Sauté Onions until translucent
- Add ½ Sleeve Chorizo and cook until done
- Add Large Can Baked Beans and Stir
- Add Crumbled Bacon
- Add 1 Cup favorite BBQ Sauce
- Add 2 Tbs Favorite Rub
- Place in disposable pan
- Put in 250-degree smoker for one hour stirring every 15 minutes.
- Serve Hot or Cold
- Freeze leftovers in single serving Ziplock bags