Smoked BBQ Baked Beans

June 17, 2021 |

  • 1 Large 117oz can baked beans
  • 1/2 Sleeve beef chorizo (more if desired)
  • 1 Medium Onion Finely Diced
  • 1 Cup BBQ Sauce
  • ½ to 1 Lb Bacon cooked and crumbled
  • 2 Tablespoons Favorite BBQ Rub

Directions:

  • In a large pot add 2 – 3 Tbs Olive Oil
  • Sauté Onions until translucent
  • Add ½ Sleeve Chorizo and cook until done
  • Add Large Can Baked Beans and Stir
  • Add Crumbled Bacon
  • Add 1 Cup favorite BBQ Sauce
  • Add 2 Tbs Favorite Rub
  • Place in disposable pan
  • Put in 250-degree smoker for one hour stirring every 15 minutes.
  • Serve Hot or Cold
  • Freeze leftovers in single serving Ziplock bags
