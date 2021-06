Crazy Delicious!!

2 pounds of 20 count shrimp peeled and deveined

Put in a disposable pan

Season with your favorite BBQ rub and mix

Melt 2 sticks of butter

Combine with ¼ cup Worchester sauce

Pour over shrimp and mix one more time

Add juice of ½ lemon

Place on 250-degree smoker for 30 – 40 min

Cook until it reaches 120 deg internal temp

Enjoy with some garlic bread or Texas toast!

