 Skip to content

Cast Iron Skillet Apple Cobbler

June 10, 2021 |

Delicious!!
 7 or 8 Granny Smith Apples
 Core, Slice, and Place in Large Bowl
 Add One Cup White Sugar
 Add One Tbs of Cinnamon
 Mix With Hands Until Coated
 Let Stand 50 Minutes Mixing Occasionally

Topping:
 2 Cups All Purpose Flour
 1 ½ Cup White Sugar
 ½ Cup Brown Sugar
 2 Tsp Baking Powder
 1 Pinch Salt
 Whisk Together
 Add 2 Beaten Eggs and Mix
 Grease 12” Cast Iron Skillet
 Add Apples and Juice to Skillet
 Sprinkle Topping Over Apples
 Pour One Cup Melted Butter Evenly Over Top
 Bake in 350 Degree Smoker or Oven for 1 Hr

Posted in GT's BBQ Recipes

Leave a Comment