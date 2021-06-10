Cast Iron Skillet Apple Cobbler

Delicious!!

 7 or 8 Granny Smith Apples

 Core, Slice, and Place in Large Bowl

 Add One Cup White Sugar

 Add One Tbs of Cinnamon

 Mix With Hands Until Coated

 Let Stand 50 Minutes Mixing Occasionally



Topping:

 2 Cups All Purpose Flour

 1 ½ Cup White Sugar

 ½ Cup Brown Sugar

 2 Tsp Baking Powder

 1 Pinch Salt

 Whisk Together

 Add 2 Beaten Eggs and Mix

 Grease 12” Cast Iron Skillet

 Add Apples and Juice to Skillet

 Sprinkle Topping Over Apples

 Pour One Cup Melted Butter Evenly Over Top

 Bake in 350 Degree Smoker or Oven for 1 Hr