Cast Iron Skillet Apple Cobbler
Delicious!!
7 or 8 Granny Smith Apples
Core, Slice, and Place in Large Bowl
Add One Cup White Sugar
Add One Tbs of Cinnamon
Mix With Hands Until Coated
Let Stand 50 Minutes Mixing Occasionally
Topping:
2 Cups All Purpose Flour
1 ½ Cup White Sugar
½ Cup Brown Sugar
2 Tsp Baking Powder
1 Pinch Salt
Whisk Together
Add 2 Beaten Eggs and Mix
Grease 12” Cast Iron Skillet
Add Apples and Juice to Skillet
Sprinkle Topping Over Apples
Pour One Cup Melted Butter Evenly Over Top
Bake in 350 Degree Smoker or Oven for 1 Hr