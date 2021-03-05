2021 Apple Blossom Royalty Eager and Hopeful for Months Ahead
The recently-crowned 2021 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court, including Queen Brooke Perez and Princesses Kody Richards and Kamryn Fowler, chat with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the experience of being selected and how the continuing pandemic hasn’t tarnished their desire to represent the community.
Lovely ladies! But why BLACK dresses? Hard to distinguish where dark hair ends snd black dress begins. And this is Apple Blossom for heavens sakes! Why not pale pink! Exudes happiness!