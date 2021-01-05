No More Snow Days for Wenatchee Area Students?
Dr. Paul Gordon, superintendent of the Wenatchee School District talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the impending return of several more grades to the district’s for hybrid instruction. Dr. Gordon also discusses a new $15-million levy and the future of snow days within the district now that online learning has become the norm.
No snow days Ok. BUT….. if you bring our kids back into a clean and healthy school what happens if the school is shut down for a winter storm or SNOW DAY… the buses dont run, parents have to work. How are our kids to get to school and get home. Even when is dangerous to be out?? Do we really take that chance with our kids..NO WAY IN MY HOUSE!! Im NOT jepordizing my childs life in a storm BECAUSE someone said NO SNOW DAYS.
I think this REALLY needs to be elaborated on!!