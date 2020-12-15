WSD Super says Students Returning to Class are Reacclimatizing Well
Dr. Paul Gordon, superintendent of the Wenatchee School District talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the next grade levels that will be returning to class through hybrid instruction at the district’s schools. Dr. Gordon also shares information about the toll that pandemic-forced distance learning is taking on the district’s students and how well many youngsters are reacclimatizing upon their return to the classroom.