Circa late 1920’s, this photograph shows 12th District Washington State Representative Belle Reeves alongside the Apple Blossom Festival’s royal court.

Local historian Chris Rader chats with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the limited history of Democratic representation in Washington’s 12th Legislative District, including one of its most prominent figures, Belle Reeves, who served in the 1920’s and eventually went on to become the state’s first female Secretary of State.