NCW Libraries Reopening Branch Locations Next Week, Returning Bookmobile to Service
Barbara Walters and Bill Carroll of NCW Libraries chat with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the much-anticipated reopening of the organization’s 30 branch locations, including the newly-renovated Wenatchee Public Library. Barbara and Bill also detail the latest on breaking ground for a new library in Winthrop and offer information about several upcoming events, as well as the return of the bookmobile to regional service.