Dr. Malcolm Butler, chief medical officer of the Chelan-Douglas Health District talks about the rising number of coronavirus cases within North Central Washington. Dr. Butler also addresses citizen questions about the symptomatic differences between COVID-19 and influenza, as well as new protocols for contact tracing through the health district.

Click the link to watch via YouTube video online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGy1w1yKFhI