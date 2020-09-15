Talks Underway Between Wenatchee Mayor and Lighthouse Ministries
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about his recent talks with the Lighthouse Ministries about the city’s homelessness situation. Mayor Kuntz also discusses how the recent smoke has affected business and projects within the city.
I remember back in the ’90s being a prosperous enthusiastic entrepreneur shut down by the liberal left of government of Washington State then I spent half an adult life being homeless because of those incompetent boobs