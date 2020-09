Circa 1925, this photo displays the devastating aftermath of a flash flood on September 5th of that year which killed 16 people.

Local historian Chris Rader chats with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about a pair of disasters which took place in South Wenatchee’s Appleyard location, including a 1925 flash flood that claimed 16 lives and the rail yard explosion of 1974 which killed two and injured 70.