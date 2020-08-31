Wenatchee Mayor says Lighthouse Ministries “Causing More Harm Than Good” for City’s Homelessness Issues
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the city’s issues with homelessness and points to several reasons for the problem is expanding, including how the Lighthouse Ministries is “causing more harm than good” in his opinion.
Many of the homeless in our community suffer from some form of mental illness. I have wondered for months how it is possible that Catholic Charities, one of the main mental health care facilities in town and are considered essential have been closed since the beginning of the COVID outbreak? This agency was heavily utilized not only by the homeless, the mentally ill and severely suicidal people in our community but is was also a liaison for law enforcement, the jail, the emergency room and other agencies.
These other agencies have continued working through the pandemic to help these individuals in need yet Catholic Charities, who provides the majority of this type of assistance to our community are allowed to completely abandon their clients. If the state can force businesses to close that aren’t essential they should also mandate that businesses that are essential remain open and provide services that are in desperate need to so many in our community.
I was on board with everything the mayor was saying until he said he had to deliver narcan twice because of a white substance coming out of back seat of a vehicle he had detained. First and formost the officer would have ingest the substance in order to display signs of overdosing on opioids. Even if that was the case you wouldn’t administer two doses on the officer as first taught to do would be call 911. I hate to be lied to and that’s what the mayor has done. However, I do agree with the fact that the lighthouse ministries enable drug addiction and I have been telling everyone in my church that since I said yes to Jesus 7yrs ago.
Frank,
Obviously you have no idea what LightHouse does. Why would you make that statement without meeting with the LightHouse board. I am shocked you actually made this statement without doing that.
The problems right out in front of you
Wenatchee Government
get out there and help those people you freaking government lifers
Richard Shane
I’m sorry but instead of trying to blame a great place of God! Maybe we had to try and figure out what the root problem is of the situation. As a prior homeless person and drug addicted person the lighthouse ministry helped me in many different ways they gave me a different tools to be able to help myself and find different ways of contacting people that can help me to get housed they kept me from getting becoming very depressed I was suicidal when I went there yes they feed get people homes they get people hope and for somebody to say that they’re doing more harm than good I don’t know how that could be because they are out there trying to save people and help people get through obstacles that normally wouldn’t be that easy to do without them so I’m sorry but the mayor is very wrong when they say that the house lighthouse ministries is doing worse than good to me that’s passing the buck and irresponsible and Petty to try and blame a place of worship for a homeless pandemic that is happening with the coronavirus going on granted yes people are homeless and there’s nothing anybody can do about it other than the person that is homeless but not in all cases that’s true so I think we all could take a little bit of I don’t know I don’t know how to say it but inspiration from this because they are housing people they are feeding people and not everybody in Wenatchee including the mayor is doing that.
hi my name is earlier mine I would like to talk to somebody if you're willing about to comment that the mayor of Wenatchee is saying lighthouse ministries is doing more harm than good. I was homeless and the lighthouse ministries prevented me from committing suicide help me get tools to get a house they helped me with everything that the that the mayor was saying was bad so if somebody could get a hold of me and I would be glad to comment on that situation thank you
You don’t realize that the people downtown have mental health issues and probably need real help. not temporary help. Maybe if we had more places to live that were affordable there would be less homeless people.
I’m curious what Frank would propose we do.
I mean, giving someone a meal is hardly a problem.
So sad mr Kuntz that you dont seem to to anything about it when there is a building for the homeless and its empty why is that mr Kuntz