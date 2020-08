The COVID-19 pandemic is creating a unique set of circumstances affecting America’s mental health, and providers in Chelan and Douglas Counties say they’ve seen it in patients seeking help for increased anxiety, depression and stress.

Dr. Max Moholy, a clinical psychologist with Cascade Medical in Leavenworth talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about how the public can effectively deal with the stress, anxiety and depression brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Moholy also speaks specifically to how these coping mechanisms can be utilized by children and parents who are preparing for the unknowns of the coming school year.