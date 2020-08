Circa 1920’s, Chelan County Sheriff Pete Wheeler (far left) and two of his deputies are pictured next to a 60-gallon still which was confiscated as part of a moonshine operation on Blewett Pass. (Photo courtesy: Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center)

Local historian Chris Rader of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center chats with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the bootleggers and moonshiners of Wenatchee during the Prohibition era of the 1920’s.