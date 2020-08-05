Here are the latest results in key races within Chelan and Douglas Counties from Washington State’s Primary Election held Tuesday, August 4th.

Chelan County Commissioner, District 3

Dale England (R) 1,898

Tiffany Gering (R) 1,237

Brandt Cappell (R) 1,299

12th District State Representative, Pos. 1

Adrianne Moore (D) 9,036

Keith Goehner (R) 15,994

U.S. Congress, 4th District

Ryan Cooper (L) 1,809

Tracy “Justice” Wright (R) 4,918

Douglas E. McKinley (D) 24,370

Evan Jones (I) 1,769

Sarena Sloot (R) 5,250

Dan Newhouse (R) 49,608

U.S. Congress, 8th District

James Mitchell (D) 3,126

Corey Bailey (I) 2,934

Jesse Jensen (R) 21,411

Kim Schrier (D) 53,627

Ryan Dean Burkett (NP) 707

Dave Saulibio (Trump Republican) 15,800

Keith Arnold (D) 1,879

Keith R. Swank (R) 20,813

The next balloting counts are scheduled to post from local auditors on Friday, August 7th. Stay tuned and follow KOHO 101.1 for all of the latest election results and news.