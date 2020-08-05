Local Incumbents Winning by Wide Margin Thus Far in Tuesday’s Primary
Here are the latest results in key races within Chelan and Douglas Counties from Washington State’s Primary Election held Tuesday, August 4th.
Chelan County Commissioner, District 3
- Dale England (R) 1,898
- Tiffany Gering (R) 1,237
- Brandt Cappell (R) 1,299
12th District State Representative, Pos. 1
- Adrianne Moore (D) 9,036
- Keith Goehner (R) 15,994
U.S. Congress, 4th District
- Ryan Cooper (L) 1,809
- Tracy “Justice” Wright (R) 4,918
- Douglas E. McKinley (D) 24,370
- Evan Jones (I) 1,769
- Sarena Sloot (R) 5,250
- Dan Newhouse (R) 49,608
U.S. Congress, 8th District
- James Mitchell (D) 3,126
- Corey Bailey (I) 2,934
- Jesse Jensen (R) 21,411
- Kim Schrier (D) 53,627
- Ryan Dean Burkett (NP) 707
- Dave Saulibio (Trump Republican) 15,800
- Keith Arnold (D) 1,879
- Keith R. Swank (R) 20,813
The next balloting counts are scheduled to post from local auditors on Friday, August 7th. Stay tuned and follow KOHO 101.1 for all of the latest election results and news.