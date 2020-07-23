21 Wenatchee Walmart employees test positive for COVID-19

A cluster of 21 positive cases of COVID-19 was identified among Wal-Mart employees in Wenatchee on Wednesday, according a statement by the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD).

One of the employees is from Grant County and the other 21 are Chelan or Douglas county residents.

The cluster was reported by the nursing staff at the Chelan-Douglas Health District, which contacted Walmart management to provide instruction and guidance for all positive-tested employees and anyone who may have been exposed.

All positive-tested employees were asked to isolate for at least 10 days or until they no longer have COVID-19 symptoms including no fever for 24 hours.

Recommendations from public health include identifying and contacting anyone who may have been exposed to the positive employees and asking them to quarantine at home for at least 14 days.

In light of the outbreak, Walmart stated in a corporate press release that it would be closing its Wenatchee store located at 2000 N. Wenatchee Ave on Thursday afternoon and all day Friday for sanitization purposes. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.

According to the press release, a third-party specialist will be sanitizing the store and the closure will also give employees extra time to restock shelves.