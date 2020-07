The 1930 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival included this float belonging to the long-defunct local chapter of the white separatist group, the Ku Klax Klan

Local historian Chris Rader of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center chats with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the Wenatchee Valley’s history with the Ku Klux Klan, including the white separatist group’s inclusion in five consecutive Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parades between 1926 and 1930.