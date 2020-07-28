A wildfire has prompted a Level evacuation 3 (LEAVE NOW) for a property near Waterville.

The fire is estimated at about 10 acres, burning along Highway 2, east of Waterville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A property in the 1200 block of Road 2 Northwest is under a Level 3 evacuation, meaning “leave now.” No other structures are currently threatened.

Road closures include Road 2 Northwest from Highway 2 to Road L Northwest, and Road 3 Northwest from Road O to Road L Northwest.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow access for emergency responders.

Stay tuned to KOHO 101 and KOHO 101.com for fire updates