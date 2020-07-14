East Wenatchee Police Department Addressing Issue of Big Rigs on City Streets
Newly-installed East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about his first seven weeks on the job and numerous policies issues facing the city, including the consistency of citizen complaints about large trucks using restricted roadways within city limits.
Welcome Chief Johnson! I have high hopes for positive change. I retired as adult probation director 5 years ago after 42 years. EWPD has not had a great rep…hopefully you can change that!
In re big rigs on City Streets, I live in N Kentucky. LOTS of semis driving WAY too fast and tearing ip the roads. Not to mention being used as a high speed code run by police cars…
Anyway hope some of us citizens get an opportunity to meet you!