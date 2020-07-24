The Colockum Fire was reported at approximately 2:06 p.m. on Friday, July 24 and is burning in dry grass and brush in the Colockum Ridge area near Malaga. Here are the latest fire details from Public Information Officer Ben Shearer with the Type 3 Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team in charge of the fire and Chelan County Emergency Management officials.



– Fire went to 3-alarms at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

– State mobilization was authorized at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

– Fire is approximately 2,967 acres in size.

– Level 2 evacuation orders for all of Colockum Road, Jumpoff Road and Kingsbury Road have been downgraded to Level 1 and…

– Level 1 evacuation notices (be aware) are still in affect for Tarpiscan Road, Timberline Lane, Sherron Lane and Big Springs Ranch Road.

– A Type 4 Local Incident Management Team headed by the DNR will take command of the fire at 1pm on Tuesday, July 28

– Crews from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and U.S. Forest Service (USFS), as well as multiple county fire districts were involved in the initial firefight.

– There were up to 250 personnel assigned to the fire.

– There were 28 engines, four (4) water tenders and three (3) dozers on scene.

– Numerous aerial support measures also worked on the fire, including bucket-dropping helicopters.

– There were reportedly as many as 200 structures threatened at one point.

– No structures have been confirmed as damaged or destroyed, but one there is an unconfirmed report that one (1) outbuilding has been lost to the fire.

– The Colockum Fire is currently at 90% containment.

– The Red Cross is offering shelter all evacuees, however, due to the current pandemic, those in need of assistance must coordinate in advance with the Red Cross by calling 670-5331.

– Crews will continue to monitor and mop up the fire and hotspots could still flare up within the interior of the fire.



This is a developing situation. Listen to KOHO 101.1 FM and keep checking this post on Facebook for further details as they become available.