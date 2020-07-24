The Clockum Fire was reported at approximately 2:15 this afternoon (July 24) and is burning in dry grass and brush in the Clockum Ridge area near Malaga. Here are the latest fire details from the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center (CWICC) and Rivercom Dispatch.

– Went to 3-alarm at 3:30

– Fire is approximately 200 acres in size and being fueled by high winds

– Level 3 (Leave now!) evacuation orders are in place for all of Clockum Road, Jumpoff Road and Kingsbury Road.

– Level 1 evacuation notices have been issued for Tarpiscan Road

– Crews from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and U.S. Forest Service (USFS), as well as multiple county fire districts are fighting the fire

– There are multiple engines on scene.

– Two (2) Type 2 helicopters, one (1) Type 1 helicopter and one (1) retardant-dropping air tanker are currently working the fire

– There are reportedly 60 (sixty) structures threatened

– No structures have been reported as damaged or destroyed

This is a developing situation. Listen to KOHO 101.1 FM and keep checking this post on Facebook for further details as they become available.