Baylie Broesch, a 7th-grade student at Ephrata Middle School and winner of GWATA’s NCW Virtual STEM Showcase’s Week #8 challenge chats with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about her homemade video featuring a variety of mesmerizing card tricks! Click here to watch them for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDOO_mhZ1kY&feature=emb_logo