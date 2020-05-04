Wenatchee Mayor says His City Must Begin Re-Opening Ahead of Gov. Inslee’s Plan
Wenatchee mayor Frank Kuntz talks to KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about Gov. Jay Inslee’s recently-announced plan to phase in the re-opening of the state’s economy and why he feels his city must do so more expeditiously.
1 Comment
Good on you Mayor! We don’t have the problems big city Seattle has to any large degree, so bring it on. Open up shop! Start with Churches, bars and others with choices of wearing or not of the safety masks. Just limit size to 25% for now. Again…good job!