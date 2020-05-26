Wenatchee Chamber Partners with Confluence Health to Offer Proactive Coronavirus Testing
Sasha Sleiman, Government Affairs Director with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and Dr. Stu Freed, Chief Medical Officer with Confluence Health talk with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about a newly launched effort to test area residents for COVID-19. During their time, Sleiman also details a recently-announced toolkit to help area businesses navigate their emergence from the coronavirus shutdown.
