Mauren Peterson, a 4th-grade student at Vale Elementary in Cashmere and Bella Brown, a 3rd-grade student at Washington Elementary in Wenatchee chat with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about being named as co-winners of GWATA’s NCW Virtual STEM Showcase week four challenge, in which participants were asked to make a creation using empty toilet paper rolls. Click the link to find out about Mauren’s invention. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ggu7nJ_8HYI&feature=youtu.be –