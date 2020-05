STEM Education Concept Logo. Science Technology Engineering Mathematics.

Oakley Blade, a 6th-grade student at Sterling Intermediate School in East Wenatchee chats with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about his winning entry in week three’s challenge for the NCW Virtual STEM Showcase presented by GWATA. See more about Oakley’s winning entry by following this link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqspSnQ9D0c