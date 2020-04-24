Michael Frank, a 6th-grade student with the Home Link Program through the Cascade School District chats with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about his winning entry in week two of GWATA’s NCW Virtual STEM Showcase. Michael’s selection was based on his participation in the contest’s Coding Creations challenge. Play the game Michael coded online by following this link – https://www.khanacademy.org/computer-programming/reflex-game/5638547975061504