Leavenworth Mayor says Pandemic Creating a Few “Silver Linings” for City Business
City of Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about how the business community in the Bavarian Village is working together to weather the COVID-19 crisis.
1 Comment
Quite a talented, well paced and prepared interview of our mayor. Your AM all info competitor managed to drag him through an hour of punishment for probably those involved and this listener for sure. Keep up the good stuff!