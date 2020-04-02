Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he will extend the state’s sweeping statewide stay-at-home order through May 4 in a bid to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 270 people in Washington and infected over 6,500.

Inslee’s original “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, announced March 23, was set to expire after two weeks on April 6. The new directive extends that order for another four weeks. Federal health officials have said the next few weeks could be the deadliest of the outbreak in the U.S.

The same rules would apply under the extension that apply under the existing stay-home order, closing non-essential businesses and other public places, with the intention to reduce social interactions where the highly contagious coronavirus can spread.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other businesses necessary for continued operations will remain open, as under the original order.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 has more than doubled in Washington state since Inslee issued his original stay-home order, and the number of confirmed cases has tripled.

But health officials believe those numbers would have spiked far higher if the stay-home order had not been issued, and Inslee has strongly hinted in recent days that the stay-home order would be extended.