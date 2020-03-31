Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 101st Washington State Apple Blossom Festival will not be held on intended dates of April 23 – May 3rd of this year.

Apple Blossom Festival Administrator, Darci Christoferson says the festivals Board of Directors and Staff are continuing to monitor the situation and are exploring opportunities of rescheduling the Festival sometime during the summer, if it is safe to do so.

Christoferson says people can still support the Apple Blossom Festival by purchasing merchandise or donating to the Royalty Scholarship Foundation through the festivals website at apple blossom.org