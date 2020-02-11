WA Sen. Brad Hawkins Explains Arduous Process for Bills to Become Law

Rep. Brad Hawkins, R-12

Washington State Senator Brad Hawkins of the 12th Legislative District talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the lengthy and often grueling process for bills introduced during the Legislative Sessions to eventually become state law. Hawkins also details the response received to a recent poll he issued about the state’s proposal for comprehensive sex education and informs of an impending visit to the state capital by the newly-crowned Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty.