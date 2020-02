(from left to right) Princess Kelly Norland, Queen Tess Sparks, Chris Hansen (yet to be Knighted) and Princess Kaia St. John

The 2020 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty, including Queen Tess Sparks and Princesses Kelly Norland and Kaia St. John chat with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the realization of their dreams of reigning over this year’s festival.