East Wenatchee Mayor Talks Roundabouts, Japanese Culture & Ice Cream
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford chats with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the newest roundabout approved for her city, as well as the annual delegation to Misawa, Japan and even her favorite flavors of ice cream.
Could you please request the water district reair the leak in the 100 block of south iowa on the east side of the street. The red cone the street dept put in the lake is not a repair. It has been broke for over a year now.