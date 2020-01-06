WSDOT Closes US 2 Over Stevens Pass

US 2 Stevens Pass is closed due to adverse weather conditions. WB traffic is stopped at milepost 84 at Coles Corner and EB traffic is stopped 2 miles east of the summit of Stevens Pass, at milepost 66. Motorist use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening. Avalanche Control is planned on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4 AM. EB traffic will be stopped at milepost 56 and WB traffic will be stopped at milepost 64. Work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete.