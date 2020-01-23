WA Sen. Brad Hawkins Ready for Gun Initiatives, Records Requests and More During 2020 Legislative Sessions

Rep. Brad Hawkins, R-12

Twelfth District Washington State Senator Brad Hawkins talks with KOHO Morning Show host Chris Hansen about the bevy of firearms bills the Legislature will be reviewing during the 2020 sessions, as well as the number of records requests his office is receiving since new public disclosure rules went into effect late last year. Senator Hawkins also shares his thoughts on Gov. Jay Inslee’s State of the State address and joins Chris in his newfound love for Cosmic Crisp apples.