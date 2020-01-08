KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The Wenatchee School District Board of Directors will hold interviews starting tomorrow to fill two open positions on the board……. A Grant County lawyer and a business owner violated campaign finance law during the 2014 campaign for Grant County prosecutor…… And thirteen Democratic candidates and one Republican will appear on Washington’s March 10 presidential primary ballot.