Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Crunch Pak in Cashmere, will dish out $200,000 to settle an environmental lawsuit after it was accused of avoiding stormwater system upgrades….. The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation has received a grant of $20,000 to support student athletes……. And the new coronavirius from China makes its first appearance in the U.S. in the Seattle area.