Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; An injury collision that closed down HWY 97A yesterday for several hours involved a Chelan County Sheriffs Deputy…… Former Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins could become interim chief for East Wenatchee…….And U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents are under scrutiny after allegedly detaining Iranian-Americans at the Canadian border.