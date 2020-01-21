KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The Washington Department of Health says 36 people have died in the first two weeks of this flu season, including two in Grant County……. House and Senate hearings are expected to be packed as more than a dozen new proposed firearms measures come up for debate this week…… Legislative administrators are working through how to deal with the influx of requests they’re receiving now that the state Supreme Court has ruled legislators are fully subject to the same disclosure laws as other elected officials.