Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The WVC Board of Trustees said they will not be removing WVC President Jim Richardson from his position as president……. The planned Adventure Park in Leavenworth gets the ok to go forward from Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt….. And a first of its type vote in the U.S. started yesterday in the Seattle area.