Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The cities of Leavenworth and East Wenatchee are looking to fill recently vacated city council seats…… The Wenatchee Valley College faculty union formally demands the school’s board of trustee’s fire the college’s President for its current financial crisis…….And legislation banning single-use plastic bags once again heads to the House.