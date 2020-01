Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A 76-year old Cashmere resident is accused of murdering her 96-year old mother over the weekend……An eastern Washington lawmaker branded a “domestic terrorist” refuses to step-down after being asked to resign……And when lawmakers return to Olympia today for the 2020 legislative session, they’ll take up a list of bills that aim to prevent gun violence.