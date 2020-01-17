KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, January 17, 2020

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Stevens Pass has reopened after its longest wintertime closure to date…… the Wenatchee Valley’s congressional representative, 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier, announced that her fix for access to critical agricultural research grants has been signed into law……And Microsoft says it will be 100% “carbon-negative” by 2030 by removing more carbon from the environment than it emits.