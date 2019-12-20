KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, December 20, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The city of Wenatchee is selling commercial properties as it prepares to extend McKittrick Street under the railroad tracks…… According to an investigative report released yesterday, an eastern Washington state lawmaker took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States…… And the Washington Supreme Court says state lawmakers are subject to the same public disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies.