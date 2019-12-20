Goodbye Dan, Hello Chris

Hello KOHO Friends,

After seven incredible years reporting on the place I grew up, today is my last day at KOHO 101. I want to thank you for your listenership over the years and turning to Your Hometown Station for local news and community info.

It’s been an honor and a privilege to be a part of the KOHO team and cover this amazing Valley.

I know KOHO is in good hands with Chris Hansen taking the reins, along with Layla and Marcus and all the staff continuing to work hard to bring you all that you know and love on KOHO. A huge kudos and thank you to our Owner Harriet Bullitt and Station Manager Elliott Salmon for supporting me and giving me this opportunity.

Chris and I sat down today in the KOHO studios to talk about this transition and what’s ahead for me and for KOHO.

Best to you and yours, and Happy Holidays. And as they say, we’ll see you on the radio.

– Dan Langager