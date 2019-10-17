Wenatchee, Eastmont School Board Candidate Forum

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum this morning at the Convention Center featuring the candidates for the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Boards.

Ballots are arriving in your mailbox soon, with Election Day Nov. 5.

The forum jumps right in with Cindy Wright and Sasha Sleiman, running for seat No. 1; followed by seat No. 2: Whitney Smith v. Nathan Medeiros; and seat No. 5 (at large): Lyle McClune v. Meaghan Vibbert.

Then the Wenatchee school board candidates: seat No. 1: Laura Jaecks v. Meliesa Tigard; seat No. 2: Tim Larson v. Karina Vega-Villa; and seat No. 3: Sunny Hemphill v. Martin Barron.

The Chamber is hosting another forum next week with the candidates for East Wenatchee Mayor and City Council and Wenatchee City Council. It’s at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday the 22nd at Town Toyota Center.