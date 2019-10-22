Wenatchee, East Wenatchee City Council, Mayor Candidate Forum

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum this morning featuring the candidates for the Wenatchee City Council and East Wenatchee Mayor and City Council.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen moderated the forum at Town Toyota Center.

The forum begins with candidates for Wenatchee city council District #1: Jose Luis Cuevas and Roberto Vargas-Mata; followed by District #4: Travis Hornby and Melanie Wachholder; and then At-Large A: Jorge Chacon and Linda Herald.

East Wenatchee will select a new mayor for the first time in 20 years. Vying for that position are Jerrilea Crawford and Tim Detering. Running for city council #6 are Christine Johnson and Marl Kane.